Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Ruled out Tuesday
Nemeth (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Stars on Tuesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
No doubt, Nemeth had this game circled on his calendar after Dallas waived him coming out of training camp. Unfortunately for the defenseman, he will miss his second game of the year due to injury. In order to boost the Avs' blue line depth, the club recalled Andrei Mironov from a conditioning assignment in the minors.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...