Nemeth (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Stars on Tuesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

No doubt, Nemeth had this game circled on his calendar after Dallas waived him coming out of training camp. Unfortunately for the defenseman, he will miss his second game of the year due to injury. In order to boost the Avs' blue line depth, the club recalled Andrei Mironov from a conditioning assignment in the minors.