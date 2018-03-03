Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Snaps 11-game point drought
Nemeth recorded two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating during Friday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.
After struggling to land a permanent spot in the Dallas lineup the past four years, Nemeth has carved out a steady role with the Avs this season. In particular, he's seen his ice time climb to 22:23 per game while posting a plus-9 rating and 1.16 relative Corsi For percentage through his past 10 contests. It's a noted improvement for the 26-year-old Swede. Still, Nemeth shouldn't be confused with a reliable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. He has just 14 points and 60 shots through 50 games for the campaign and isn't receiving power-play looks.
