Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Sporting non-contact sweater
Nemeth (shoulder) participated in practice wearing a non-contact jersey, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Nemeth will join the team on it's two-game road trip, which is a good indication he might be eligible to suit up sooner rather than later. Even once the Swede is healthy, there is no guarantee he will displace Mark Barberio or Nikita Zadorov from the lineup -- which limits his fantasy value.
More News
