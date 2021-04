Nemeth (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Blues, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

The 29-year-old will miss his sixth consecutive game with the undisclosed injury, but per McGahey, the team is optimistic he'll return for Friday's game against Los Angeles. Nemeth was acquired via trade from Detroit on Friday, as he's expected to handle a bottom-four role in the lineup once cleared to return.