Nemeth sustained a lower-body injury in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Blues, The Denver Post reports.

The Swede cannot catch a break, as he'd just returned from a shoulder injury. Nemeth posted three assists through the first four games, but he's caught in a three-game pointless skid with these ailments paying him absolutely no favors. However, the Avalanche won't play again until Tuesday's home clash with the Stars, providing him with ample time to recover from what appears to be a day-to-day ailment.