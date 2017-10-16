Nemeth (upper body) left the team in order for his injury to be treated by medical staff and won't skate against Nashville on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The 25-year-old reportedly injured his shoulder in a fight with Tyler Seguin, and the ailment must be worse than previously thought if he was forced to exit Colorado's road trip. Nemeth had been off to a hot start to the 2017-18 season, averaging a career high 17:16 of ice time this season while contributing three points in six games. Look for Anton Lindholm or Andrei Mironov to fill in during his absence, and Nemeth will look to return Thursday against St. Louis.