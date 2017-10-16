Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Will miss Tuesday's contest
Nemeth (upper body) left the team in order for his injury to be treated by medical staff and won't skate against Nashville on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The 25-year-old reportedly injured his shoulder in a fight with Tyler Seguin, and the ailment must be worse than previously thought if he was forced to exit Colorado's road trip. Nemeth had been off to a hot start to the 2017-18 season, averaging a career high 17:16 of ice time this season while contributing three points in six games. Look for Anton Lindholm or Andrei Mironov to fill in during his absence, and Nemeth will look to return Thursday against St. Louis.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...