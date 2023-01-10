Francouz (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Francouz will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Florida following a six-game absence. He is projected to be the backup goalie behind Alexandar Georgiev, who occupied the starter's crease during the morning skate. Francouz has a 4-5-0 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage.