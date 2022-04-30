Francouz stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.
Francouz struggled in his first start in four games as the Aves rested some key starters. The 31-year-old netminder finishes the season with a 15-5-1 record and a .916 save percentage. Francouz will continue to backup Darcy Kuemper as the Aves prepare to take on Nashville in the playoffs.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets nod for season finale•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Back on ice Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Exits Friday's game•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Winning streak snapped•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Seattle•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Picks up easy win•