Francouz stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Francouz struggled in his first start in four games as the Aves rested some key starters. The 31-year-old netminder finishes the season with a 15-5-1 record and a .916 save percentage. Francouz will continue to backup Darcy Kuemper as the Aves prepare to take on Nashville in the playoffs.