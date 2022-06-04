Francouz will start Saturday's Game 3 in Edmonton, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca.

Francouz will guard the net in Game 3 with Darcy Kuemper (upper body) still sidelined. The 32-year-old netminder was excellent Thursday posting a 24-save shutout as the Avalanche took a 2-0 series lead. Francouz has a .917 save percentage with a 2.48 GAA in four appearances this postseason.