Francouz will guard the road cage for Sunday's game against the Sharks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Francouz will hope to rebound off a rough outing Friday against Vancouver, as he surrendered five goals on 24 shots. He's been strong in his past five starts, however, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.95 GAA and .910 save percentage. The 29-year-old will draw a nice matchup against a Sharks offense that ranks 28th in the league in goals per game this season (2.57).