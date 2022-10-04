Francouz stopped 38 of 39 shots in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over Dallas.
Francouz made his second preseasons appearance, and he was much better Monday than in last Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He was giving up rebounds to the Wild, who potted three second-chance goals against him. Francouz is expected to be the backup this season, but Alexandar Georgiev has not looked strong during his preseason appearances.
