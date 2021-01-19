Francouz (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Francouz's injury is considered minor, but he won't be available for the team's third game of the year. Both Adam Werner and Hunter Miska were called up to serve as Philipp Grubauer's backup Tuesday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Slated for No. 2 role•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Underwent surgery, healthy for camp•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Still in recovery mode•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Won't dress for Game 7•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Still missing time•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Not dressing Monday•