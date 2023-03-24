Francouz (lower body) skated for the first time in six days Friday, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

Francouz last played Feb. 7, stopping 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss in Pittsburgh. He is 7-7-1 with a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage this season. Alexandar Georgiev has established himself as the No. 1 netminder with the Avalanche, but the team could use Francouz back in action, in case of an injury to Georgiev. Consider Georgiev day-to-day at this time.