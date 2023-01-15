Francouz turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 7-0 rout of the Senators.

The Avs dominated play from the opening whistle, but Francouz was still fairly busy en route to his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his career. The 32-year-old netminder has started two straight games since returning from a lower-body injury and has looked good, and with Alexandar Georgiev having stumbled to a 3.79 GAA and .888 save percentage in the eight starts prior to Francouz's activation from IR, it's possible Colorado will go with a timeshare in net for the time being to give Georgiev a chance to recharge his batteries.