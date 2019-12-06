Francouz stopped 38 of 40 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Francouz was staked to a 3-0 lead by the game's halfway point and held Montreal to just two goals the rest of the way to preserve a road win for the Avalanche on Thursday. The Czech-born goalie is 6-2-0 in 10 games this season, including wins in each of his previous two starts, but remains the clear backup to Philipp Grubauer, who has appeared in 17 contests thus far in 2019-20.