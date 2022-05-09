Francouz will defend the cage for Game 4 on the road versus Nashville on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Francouz picked up the official win in Game 3 after replacing Darcy Kuemper (eye) and stopping 18 of 20 shots on net. During the regular season, Fancouz was a solid No. 2 option for the Avs, posting a 15-5-1 record with two shutouts and a 2.55 GAA. Now, the 31-year-old backstop will have to carry the load for Colorado, at least until Kuemper is cleared to return.