Colorado head coach Jared Bednar described Francouz (lower body) as week-to-week, Scott MacDonald of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Bednar updated the status on a lengthy list of players Tuesday, including Francouz who has been out since Jan. 15 and was recently placed on injured reserve. He was originally replaced by Hunter Miska, but Colorado shuttled him to the taxi squad and called up Adam Werner.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: No timeline for return•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Remains on shelf•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Unavailable for Sunday's game•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Still sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Out against LA•