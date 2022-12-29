Francouz is considered day-to-day and possibly week-to-week with a lower-body injury that's been bothering him since before the NHL's holiday break, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Francouz has already been sidelined since Dec. 15, and it appears as though he still may not be particularly close to returning. Alexander Georgiev and Jonas Johansson should continue to operate as Colorado's top two netminders until Francouz is ready to return.