Francouz is well enough to start Thursday against the Blackhawks, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche activated Francouz off injured reserve Tuesday but he did not play in a 5-4 loss to Florida. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Francouz is good enough to play Thursday. Given that Alexandar Georgiev has made 13 consecutive starts, it might be time for the backup against Chicago, the team with the fewest points in the league.