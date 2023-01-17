Francouz made 26 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

His focus wavered late as Detroit scored three times in the final 22 minutes of the game, but Colorado had already handed Francouz a 5-0 lead and the outcome was never in doubt. The 32-year-old has started three straight games and won two of them while allowing six goals on 88 shots, and on the season he sports a 6-6-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage. If he continues to play well, he could push Alexandar Georgiev for the top job in the Colorado crease on a more permanent basis.