Francouz won't practice Monday due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Francouz was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's clash with the Panthers likely due to this lower-body problem. In his last six contests, the backup netminder went 3-2-1 with a 2.14 GAA and .929 save percentage. With Francouz on the shelf, the Avs recalled Jonas Johansson, who will likely be pressed into the service against the Lightning or Wild on Tuesday or Wednesday, respectively, though Francouz hasn't been officially ruled out.