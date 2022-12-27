Francouz (lower body) won't travel to Arizona for Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Colorado has yet to release an expected timetable for Francouz' return, but he'll miss at least one contest with his lower-body injury. With Francouz on the shelf, look for Alexandar Georgiev to start against Arizona with Jonas Johansson serving as his backup.
