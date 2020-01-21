Francouz stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Monday.

It wasn't the prettiest of outings from Francouz, but the Avalanche's offense racked up plenty of support for their netminder. It was his first win in his last four starts. The 29-year-old improved to 12-4-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Avalanche come out of their bye week on a road trip, starting with a Feb. 1 game against the Flyers.