Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Defeats Wings on Monday
Francouz stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Monday.
It wasn't the prettiest of outings from Francouz, but the Avalanche's offense racked up plenty of support for their netminder. It was his first win in his last four starts. The 29-year-old improved to 12-4-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Avalanche come out of their bye week on a road trip, starting with a Feb. 1 game against the Flyers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Slips up in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Facing off against Islanders•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Not starting after all•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.