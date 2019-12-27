Francouz will be in goal for Friday's home matchup with Minnesota, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Francouz enters Friday's clash riding a four-game winning streak and having not lost in regulation since Nov. 2 versus Arizona. In those 12 subsequent appearances, the Czech is 9-0-1 with a .938 save percentage. As long as the 29-year-old continues to perform to this level, he could earn himself an even share of the netminding duties with Philipp Grubauer.