Francouz stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Francouz made a second straight start with Darcy Kuemper (upper body) still unavailable. The Oilers got a goal from Connor McDavid in the opening minute, but Francouz was solid after that, allowing just one other tally to Ryan McLeod while the Avalanche continued to pace the game. Francouz is now 5-0 in the playoffs with 10 goals allowed on 125 shots. He'll likely have a chance to clinch the series Monday in Game 4, though Kuemper attended Saturday's morning skate and could be an option to start in goal if his recovery progresses quickly in the next couple of days.