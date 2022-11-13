Francouz made 24 saves during a 4-1 victory over the visiting Hurricanes on Saturday.

Francouz, making his first start since Oct. 28, helped the Avalanche earn their fourth win in a row Saturday. The 32-year-old netminder also gave the coaching staff confidence in resting starter Alexandar Georgiev a bit more often. Francouz (1-3-0) was effective in a backup role last season, going 15-5-1 and claiming six-straight decisions from March 7-April 14. For the Avalanche to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, Francouz will need to channel Saturday's effort to keep Georgiev fresh.