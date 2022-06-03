Francouz posted a 24-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Filling in for the injured Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Francouz showed the Avalanche are in good hands. The Oilers' offense had little answer for the Avalanche's puck-possession game, which made it it easier for Francouz to earn the shutout. As long as Kuemper is out, Francouz figures to hold down a starting role. He's earned wins in both of his road playoff outings this year, both of which came in Nashville in the first round.