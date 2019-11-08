Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Earns 'W' in wild victory
Francouz stopped 20 of 24 shots in Thursday's 9-4 win over Nashville.
Francouz was starting in place of the injured Philipp Grubauer and received oodles of goal support en route to his first win since Oct. 19. Francouz, who will take over the starting duties during what is expected to be a brief absence for Grubauer, is 3-2-0 this season with a 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage. A date with the Blue Jackets is on tap Saturday.
