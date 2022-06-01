Francouz allowed three goals on 18 shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper (upper body) in an 8-6 win over the Oilers in Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kuemper left the contest in the second period with the Avalanche leading 6-3. Francouz stepped in and performed fairly well, though the Oilers' late push got them within a goal before it was over. In three playoff outings (two relief appearances), Francouz has three wins, but he's yielded eight goals on 72 shots. Until more information is known on Kuemper's injury, it's tough to tell which goalie will man the net for the Avalanche in Thursday's Game 2.