Francouz is in the concussion protocol after being injured in Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz apparently is progressing well, as coach Jared Bednar told reporters he expects the netminder back soon. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) also on the shelf, Adam Werner will make his first NHL start in Thursday's road clash with Edmonton.