Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Enters concussion protocol
Francouz is in the concussion protocol after being injured in Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Francouz apparently is progressing well, as coach Jared Bednar told reporters he expects the netminder back soon. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) also on the shelf, Adam Werner will make his first NHL start in Thursday's road clash with Edmonton.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Suffers head injury•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Leaves game early•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Makes 39 saves in win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Making second straight start•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Earns 'W' in wild victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.