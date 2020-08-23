Francouz stopped 18 of 20 shots in relief of an injured Philipp Grubauer (lower body) in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Francouz was called upon in the second period when Grubauer left the ice without putting weight on his left leg. Per Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, Grubauer's injury may not be a short-term situation, which leaves Francouz in line for a majority of the starts in goal going forward. The 30-year-old Francouz had a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 34 games (31 starts) during the regular season. He didn't face the Stars in the prior to the NHL's pause in March, but he did record a 27-save shutout against them on Aug. 5 in the round robin.