Francouz (head) will not return to the bench during Friday's game against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Francouz took a puck to the head while he was on the bench and will not be available for the rest of the game. The Avalanche will need to promote a goalie for Sunday's clash with Winnipeg if the 31-year-old isn't available by then.
