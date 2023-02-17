Francouz (lower body) is expected to miss the next three weeks, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Francouz was injured prior to Saturday's game in Florida. The netminder is 7-7-1 with a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage this season. The Avs recalled Justus Annunen to back up Alexandar Georgiev with Francouz on the shelf.

More News