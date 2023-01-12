Francouz (lower body) is expected to guard the road net against Chicago on Thursday, according to Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater.

Francouz, who was activated off the injured reserve list Tuesday, is set to play in net for the first time since Dec. 13. He has a 4-5-0 record, 2.80 GAA and .913 save percentage in nine games this season. He won his last two contests prior to the injury while stopping 56 of 60 shots. Chicago has the worst-ranked offense with 2.21 goals per game.