Francouz will be in the visiting crease against Boston on Saturday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Francouz is 2-4-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .914 save percentage as Alexandar Georgiev has taken the reins as the No. 1 goaltender with Colorado. He will face the Atlantic Division leading Bruins, who are averaging 4.00 goals per game this season.