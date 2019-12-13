Francouz will guard the cage during Friday's home matchup with New Jersey, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Francouz has been on a roll recently, compiling a 3-0-1 record while posting an admirable 2.14 GAA and .934 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his ninth win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Devils club that's lost six straight games.