Francouz will guard the road cage during Thursday's matchup with Carolina.

Francouz was excellent in his last start Saturday versus the same Carolina squad, stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a 4-1 home victory. The 32-year-old netminder will try to secure a second straight win over the Hurricanes on Thursday, but this time he'll be facing the team on the road, where Carolina is 4-2-0 this year.