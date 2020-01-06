Francouz was the first off the ice during morning skate, implying he will start Monday's road game versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The Avalanche face off against the Rangers on Tuesday, so Francouz will kick off the back-to-back set while Philipp Grubauer likely gets the latter nod. Grubauer has started the last four games, but Francouz has been excellent this year. He's 11-3-1 with a .927 save percentage, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Islanders, who rank 21st with 2.80 goals per game.