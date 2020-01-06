Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Facing off against Islanders
Francouz was the first off the ice during morning skate, implying he will start Monday's road game versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
The Avalanche face off against the Rangers on Tuesday, so Francouz will kick off the back-to-back set while Philipp Grubauer likely gets the latter nod. Grubauer has started the last four games, but Francouz has been excellent this year. He's 11-3-1 with a .927 save percentage, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Islanders, who rank 21st with 2.80 goals per game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Not starting after all•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Defending cage versus Wild•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Stalls Golden Knights•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.