Francouz will defend the road net Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, Avalanche play-by-by announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Francouz has a 7-7-0 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .917 save percentage. His three-game win streak was snapped prior to the All-Star break in a 5-3 loss to Anaheim. The Penguins sit 12th in the league with 3.27 goals per game this campaign.