Francouz surrendered four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Stars in Monday's Game 2. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
The Avalanche led 2-0 briefly, but Francouz gave up four goals in a span of 9:20. The Stars clamped down after that, and Francouz took the loss. He's now lost three straight games, and he only has a 1-3 record in the postseason. He's given up eight goals in the equivalent of three-and-a-half games. The 30-year-old will see virtually all the time in the crease while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is out.
