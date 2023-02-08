Francouz allowed two goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Francouz blanked Pittsburgh for much of the game but was beaten by Bryan Rust after a net-front scramble late in the third period before Kris Letang would tally the winner in OT. Francouz falls to 7-7-1 with a .919 save percentage on the season. The 32-year-old netminder could see additional starting opportunities down the stretch as Colorado looks to keep Alexandar Georgiev fresh for their playoff push.