Francouz surrendered four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday.

Francouz had won his previous two contests while stopping a combined 70 of 73 shots. He's 2-4-0 with a 2.70 GAA and .914 save percentage in six games this season. Alexandar Georgiev has started in 12 of Colorado's first 18 games, which has substantially limited Francouz's fantasy value.