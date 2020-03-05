Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Falls short in overtime
Francouz allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
It was a back-and-forth game, but the Ducks came out on top with Rickard Rakell's goal with just 1.2 seconds left on the clock in overtime. Francouz slipped to 19-5-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 30 appearances. The overtime loss ended the netminder's six-game winning streak. He'll try to get back on track Friday in Vancouver.
