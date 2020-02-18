Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Falls to Lightning in overtime
Francouz stopped 23 of 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Monday.
Francouz wasn't strong enough to hold off the high-powered Lightning. The 29-year-old slipped to 13-5-3 with a 2.51 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 23 appearances. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) out indefinitely, Francouz will see most of the starts while Hunter Miska serves as the backup for the foreseeable future.
