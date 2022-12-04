Francouz made 35 saves during a 5-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

Making his first start since Nov. 23, Francouz surrendered two first-period goals and the Avalanche couldn't recover during the second of a three-game East Coast road trip (1-1-0). The 32-year-old netminder has allowed nine goals on 65 shots during his past two starts, both losses. Francouz, who fell to 2-5-0, denied Tomas Nosek on a penalty shot during the defeat.