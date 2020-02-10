Francouz turned aside 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 win over the Wild.

Francouz had a good performance in the win, which included scoreless efforts in the first and third periods. The 29-year-old improved to 13-4-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 21 appearances. With Philipp Grubauer heating up again, Francouz will have few opportunities to make spot starts, but he's shown he can be trusted when called upon.