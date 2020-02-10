Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Fends off Wild
Francouz turned aside 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 win over the Wild.
Francouz had a good performance in the win, which included scoreless efforts in the first and third periods. The 29-year-old improved to 13-4-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 21 appearances. With Philipp Grubauer heating up again, Francouz will have few opportunities to make spot starts, but he's shown he can be trusted when called upon.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Defeats Wings on Monday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Slips up in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.