Francouz stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

Darcy Kuemper (eye) wasn't available Monday, but Francouz was able to step in and get the Avalanche's fourth win in as many games to sweep the Predators. The backup netminder has allowed five goals on 51 shots across two postseason appearances. With most of the other first-round series around the league close, the Avalanche could have as much as a week off before their next game. That bodes well for Kuemper's availability, which would send Francouz back to the bench once the former is cleared to play.