Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets job done in San Jose
Francouz yielded three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday.
Francouz has won seven of his last nine starts, but he's allowed 12 goals in his last three games. He's up to 20-6-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 32 appearances this year. The Czech netminder should continue to see most of the starts while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) remains out.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Back in net Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Rough outing in Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In goal Friday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Falls short in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Seeking seventh straight win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Playing hot, hot, hot•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.