Francouz yielded three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

Francouz has won seven of his last nine starts, but he's allowed 12 goals in his last three games. He's up to 20-6-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 32 appearances this year. The Czech netminder should continue to see most of the starts while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) remains out.