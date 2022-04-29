Francouz will start Friday's season finale in Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

With Colorado likely to rest some key players in preparation for the playoffs and Minnesota still battling for home-ice advantage in the first round, Francouz could have the ice tilted against him in this one. That would be an unusual position for a Colorado goalie and one that makes Francouz tough to trust as a fantasy option here despite his 15-4-1 record, 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage.