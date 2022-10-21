Francouz will defend the home crease against Seattle on Friday, according to Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com.
Francouz struggled in his first start, giving up five goals on 27 shots to the Flames on Oct. 13. He will face the Kraken who have scored 14 times this season in five games.
